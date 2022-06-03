CONCORD — The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol exposed a “fundamental lack of respect for democracy” that is holding the country back from making progress on other fronts, according to a leader of the congressional inquiry.
U.S. Rep. Jaime Raskin, D-Md., said the American people need to watch the committee’s six days of hearings on the insurrection that start this Thursday, two nights in prime time.
They will help citizens fully appreciate that this wasn’t some “little demonstration that got out of hand,” Raskin said. “This was an organized attack on the election and the constitutional order.”
“I believe Donald Trump went to sleep on Jan. 5, believing that he was going to be able to seize the presidency for another four years at least.”
A three-term congressman, Raskin, 59, led the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, which failed in the U.S. Senate.
A week before Jan. 6 insurrection, his only son, Tommy, a second-year Harvard Law School student, committed suicide after suffering from depression.
Raskin has written a critically-acclaimed book about dealing with the personal and political crises entitled, "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy."
On Friday, he did a book signing at Gibson’s Book Store in Concord.
“I started it out as a love letter to my son and then it was a message to America about what to watch out (for) in your own lives and how to cope with unfathomable loss,” Raskin said.
Raskin credits House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with “throwing me a lifeline” by giving him the impeachment assignment and then later this Jan. 6 committee seat so he could throw himself into that work.
The Jan. 6 hearings will distill the thousands of pages of testimony and documents to expose what Raskin said was the first assault on the Capitol, the likes of which he said was never before seen in American history, even during the Civil War.
Hearings will showcase Jan. 6 heroes
“A lot of the problems we have today are related to a fundamental lack of respect for democracy and the rule of law,” Raskin said.
He acknowledged there are many Americans who have “Jan. 6 fatigue” and want to move on to face American’s pressing problems
“People have the awful responsibility to know the truth about their government,” Raskin said. “Nobody is forced to watch it, but the people have the right to know.”
Elliot Gault, executive director of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, said Raskin and other congressional Democratic leaders want to harp on the past and not do more to get things done to help Americans in the present.
“Granite Staters are concerned with inflation, the price of gas, the availability of baby formula, and the stability of our economy as a whole,” Gault said.
“Political games and Democrat talking points cannot change the trajectory of this election when voters will hold Democrats accountable up and down the ballot this November.”
These sessions will highlight the heroic efforts of first responders with the Capitol Police and other law enforcement partners who suffered serious injuries to quell the insurrection, Raskin said.
The personal integrity of former Vice President Mike Pence came through as well, he said.
“In a scoundrel time of the betrayal of the Constitution, Vice President Mike Pence was a hero for doing his job and maintaining his oath on Jan. 6,” Raskin said. “We heard a violent mob chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ I assume he heard that.”
Raskin said he doesn’t accept the “doom and gloom” that Democrats will be thrown out in masse this November.
“I am not in the prognostication business. I am in the mobilization business. I believe there is a deliberate strategy to depress the hell out of the American electorate,” Raskin said.
“I think the impending overthrow of Roe vs. Wade and the right to privacy will mobilize millions of women to come out and vote. These episodes of racism-infused massacre with guns will bring out millions of young people who want change.”