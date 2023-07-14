FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson looks on, as President Joe Biden delivers an economic policy speech at The Old Post Office in Chicago on June 28.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson is stepping down as head of the Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded, according to remarks he made during a recent broadcast.

Jackson, 81, has been a leader of the U.S. civil rights movement since the 1960s. He fought for the rights of Black Americans and other minorities alongside his mentor, Martin Luther King Jr., and was present when King was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.