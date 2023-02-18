FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta, on Aug. 20, 2015.

 John Amis/REUTERS

Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and "spend his remaining time at home with his family" instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.