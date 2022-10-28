FILE PHOTO: Polling security measures ramped up ahead of midterms in Arizona

A view of a Coconino County drop box which is used to accept early voting ballots outside the Coconino County Recorder's office, which has made several security improvements including boulders lining the building, in Flagstaff, Arizona, earlier this month.

 MICHAEL PATACSIL/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- A judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday.

Judge Michael Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the federal court in Arizona, rejected the request against Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings.