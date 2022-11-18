U.S. Attorney General Garland makes announcement about special counsel for Justice Department Trump investigations in Washington

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that he is appointing Jack Smith as a special counsel for the investigations of former President Donald Trump, while speaking to the news media in the briefing room of the Justice Department in Washington on Friday. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Garland's announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump's candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden's stated intention to run for reelection, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.