An assertion about potential threats and dangers to witnesses if information about them was released is seen in the midst of pages of redacted information in the released version of an affidavit from the U.S. Justice Department that was submitted to a federal judge to support the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after the affidavit was released to the public by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida with more than half the information in the document redacted in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources -- among America's most closely held secrets.

The department released a heavily redacted affidavit that underpinned the FBI's extraordinary Aug. 8 search of Trump's Florida residence in which agents seized 11 sets of classified records including some labeled "top secret" as documents that could gravely threaten national security if exposed.