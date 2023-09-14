FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker McCarthy directs opening of impeachment inquiry for Biden

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) delivers a statement on allegations surrounding U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as the House of Representatives returns from its summer break facing a looming deadline to avoid a government shutdown while spending talks continue on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2023.

A combative House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday dared hard-right members of his Republican conference to try to oust him amid mounting frustration and anger as the California Republican attempts to appease their demands to avert a government shutdown.

"You guys think I'm scared of a motion to vacate. Go f---ing ahead and do it. I'm not scared," McCarthy told the House GOP conference in a closed-door meeting Thursday morning, according to a lawmaker in attendance who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks. Several lawmakers and aides recalled that McCarthy told lawmakers to move or file "a f---ing motion" to oust him.