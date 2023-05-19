WASHINGTON - Talks between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden's administration about raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling have been paused, U.S. media quoted the lead Republican negotiator as saying on Friday.

"We're not there," multiple U.S. media outlets quoted Representative Garret Graves, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's designated lead negotiator in talks, as saying. "We've decided to press pause because it's just not productive."