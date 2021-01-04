A chief architect of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign predicted Monday that despite the misgivings of some of its members, Congress will uphold the Electoral College victory for President-elect Joe Biden when it meets on Wednesday.
“I don’t think you are going to see an overturning of the Electoral College. I don’t think that is going to happen,” said Corey Lewandowski of Windham.
About a dozen U.S. senators and 140 House Republicans have vowed to contest the results from those half-dozen swing states Trump lost to Biden when the Congress meets Wednesday to certify the 2020 election results.
During a radio interview, Lewandowski said Trump likely will not leave Washington once his term ends.
Trump will go on to play a major role as kingmaker for friendly Republicans in key midterm elections in 2022, he predicted.
“You are going to see a lot of Donald Trump in the 2022 cycle,” Lewandowski said during the "Good Morning New Hampshire" program with Jack Heath.
Lewandowski did the telephone interview from Georgia, where he was helping to prepare for Trump’s rally Monday night on behalf of the two Republicans in today's [Tuesday's] U.S. Senate runoff elections.
Biden, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence all campaigned in Georgia Monday. The results will determine whether Republicans hold onto control of the U.S. Senate.
Lewandowski said Trump has asked to help him recruit Republican candidates who will get support from Trump’s post-2020 political action committee, which so far has received $250 million in donations.
“He will be actively involved in 2022 races, governor’s races, Senate races, House races. He’s got 95 percent approval rating among Republicans right now, and all that makes him a monster to deal with,” Lewandowski said.
Run for governor?
Lewandowski said he hasn’t ruled out running for office himself in 2022.
In 2020, he considered trying to unseat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen before deferring to three candidates who were already in the Republican primary race.
Lewandowski said rather than federal office, he’d more likely run for governor once Gov. Chris Sununu either retires or runs for the U.S. Senate. Sen. Maggie Hassan is up for reelection in 2022, but Sununu, who starts his third term this week, has not yet signaled his intentions.
“I am more of a chief executive officer,” Lewandowski said.
Later he added, “I think if I am going to run for office, I’m going to run for governor.”
Trump's Georgia call
During the interview, Lewandowski said the national media is making too much of Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president urged the state official to find the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss in that state to Biden.
“Donald Trump asked the secretary of state to 'do your job,'” Lewandowski said. “I don’t know why that is illegal or is even a story except Donald Trump asked somebody to do their job. He wants the secretary of state to count ballots that weren’t all properly counted.”
Lewandowski charged that recording Trump’s call was clearly unethical, though it wasn’t illegal. Georgia only requires one party to give consent to a recorded call; New Hampshire’s recording law requires the consent of both parties to be legal.
On Monday, New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators said the Trump call should outrage all Americans.
“To interfere with and overthrow election results; it was shocking even for this president whose conduct has continued to shock though not surprise,” Hassan said on the "New Hampshire Today" talk show with Chris Ryan.
Hassan and Shaheen were part of a bipartisan group of 10 senators who had worked together on the latest COVID-19 relief package Trump signed into law last week. The group issued a statement on Trump's continuing effort to overturn the election.
“The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results,” the senators’ statement said.
“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new Administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.”
Hassan said the statement was crafted to urge their colleagues to embrace Biden as the president-elect and to move on to do the country’s business.
“It is time now to do what Americans have always done which is a peaceful transition from one administration to the next,” Hassan added.
“We do have a strong, bipartisan group that has been pushing back on that protest and this is what we need to do.”