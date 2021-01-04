CONCORD -- A chief architect of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign predicted Monday that despite the misgivings of some of its members, Congress will uphold the Electoral College 2020 victory for President Elect Joe Biden later this week.
“I don’t think you are going to see an overturning of the Electoral College. I don’t think that is going to happen,” said Corey Lewandowski of Windham.
About a dozen U.S. senators and 140 House Republicans have vowed to contest the results from those half-dozen swing states Trump lost to Biden when the Congress meets Wednesday to decide whether to certify the 2020 election results.
During a radio interview, Lewandowski said Trump likely will not leave Washington once his term ends.
Trump will go on to play a major role as kingmaker for friendly Republicans in key midterm elections in 2022, he predicted.
“You are going to see a lot of Donald Trump in the 2022 cycle,” Lewandowski said during the "Good Morning New Hampshire" program with Jack Heath.
Lewandowski did the telephone interview from Georgia as he helped prepare for Trump’s election rally Monday.
Biden, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence all campaigned there Monday on the eve of two U.S. Senate special elections that will determine whether Republicans hold onto control.
Lewandowski said Trump has asked to help him recruit Republican candidates that will get support from Trump’s post-2020 political action committee that has gotten $250 million in donations.
“He will be actively involved in 2022 races, governor’s races, Senate races, House races. He’s got 95 percent approval rating among Republicans right now, and all that makes him a monster to deal with,” Lewandowski said.
Media making too much of Trump call
Lewandowski said the national media is making too much of Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president urged the state official to find the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss in that state to Biden.
“Donald Trump asked the secretary of state to do your job,” Lewandowski said. “I don’t know why that is illegal or is even a story except Donald Trump asked somebody to do their job. He wants the secretary of state to count ballots that weren’t all properly counted.”
Lewandowski charged that recording Trump’s call was clearly unethical though it wasn’t illegal.
Georgia only requires one-party to give consent to a recorded call; New Hampshire’s recording law requires the consent of both parties to be legal.
Lewandowski said he hasn’t ruled out running for office himself in 2022.
Last year he toyed with trying to unseat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., before deferring to three who were already in that primary eventually won by Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro.
Lewandowski said rather than federal office, he’d more likely go for governor once Gov. Chris Sununu either retired or instead ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Lewandowski: Eventual run for governor more likely
“I am more of a chief executive officer,” Lewandowski said.
Later he added, “I think if I am going to run for office, I’m going to run for governor.”
Also on Monday, Hassan, D-N.H., said the Trump call should outrage all Americans.
“To interfere with and overthrow election results; it was shocking even for this president whose conduct has continued to shock though not surprise,” Hassan said on the "New Hampshire Today" talk show with Chris Ryan on Monday.
Hassan and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, also D-N.H., issued a statement along with a bipartisan group of 10 senators that had worked together on the latest COVID-19 relief package Trump signed into law last week.
“The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results,” the senators’ statement said.
“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new Administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.”
Hassan said the statement was crafted to urge their colleagues to embrace Biden as the president-elect and to move on to do the country’s business.
“It is time now to do what Americans have always done which is a peaceful transition from one administration to the next,” Hassan added.
“We do have a strong, bipartisan group that has been pushing back on that protest and this is what we need to do.”