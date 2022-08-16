Primary election night party of Republican candidate U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in Jackson

Republican candidate Rep. Liz Cheney waves during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyoming, on Tuesday. 

 DAVID STUBBS/REUTERS

JACKSON, Wyoming -- Republican Rep. Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.

But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, another Republican who has defied the former president, cleared a hurdle in Alaska. She was set to face Trump-endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 general election, as the two candidates advanced in that state's non-partisan primary.