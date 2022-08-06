Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., walks to the Senate floor for a vote on Aug. 4. Lobbyists and advocates from Arizona and other states are contacting Sinema and other lawmakers as the Senate prepares to consider a sweeping climate, health-care and tax bill.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - As Democrats hurry to finalize $739 billion climate, health-care and tax legislation that was revived last week to the surprise of most Washington insiders, business lobbyists and issue advocates are working to support, tweak or derail the bill entirely.

The measure, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, would provide the largest investment in U.S. history for clean energy and other efforts to combat climate change. It also aims to lower health-care costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, and it would levy a new minimum corporate tax and bolster the Internal Revenue Service budget to go after tax cheats.