Manchester's mayor joined former Secretary of State John Kerry in a video conference campaign event Thursday for former Vice President Joe Biden, to talk about infrastructure.
The video panel, convened by Biden's presidential campaign, brought together Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Kerry, state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh and union leaders. Kerry, sporting wireless earbuds in a wood-paneled office, called for federal spending on infrastructure, on projects like renewable electricity, high-speed internet and mass transit.
"We're not building anything of consequence at a federal level," Kerry said. He said he remembered spotty cell phone service in New Hampshire, and the frustration of getting stuck in Massachusetts-bound traffic from his own 2004 presidential campaign.
"How many calls get dropped every time when you're going from one place to the other? Where is our high-speed rail system?" Kerry asked.
City leaders in Manchester and Nashua have long been pushing for commuter rail to Boston, a priority Kerry said Biden supported. Kerry asked viewers to imagine taking the train to a Red Sox or Patriots game without sitting in traffic or worrying about parking — or, as Craig pointed out, New Hampshire residents might just commute to jobs in Boston.
Kerry asked Craig what the ""biggest bang for the buck" would be for an infrastructure project in Manchester. Craig said the commuter rail, and affordable housing. Two-bedroom apartments in the city are out of reach for many families, with typical rents between $1,200 and $1,500 per month and a low vacancy rate putting upward pressure on prices.
"The issue is there are no longer any federal incentives for developers to build affordable housing," Craig said.