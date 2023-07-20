Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) leaves a restricted room after reviewing an FBI document at the Capitol on June 8.  

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday showed what appeared to be sexually explicit images of Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, drawing immediate rebukes from Democratic members of the panel.

The committee was hearing testimony from two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers involved in an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes when Greene, during her questioning, produced the graphic poster boards. While the faces of other people in the photographs were blocked with black boxes, what appeared to be Hunter Biden's face was not censored.