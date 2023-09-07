US-NEWS-ADAMS-ADVISER-FRANK-CARONE-MEETS-1-NY.jpg

New York City Mayor Eric Adams walks with his Chief of Staff Frank Carone outside City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022.

 Luiz C. Ribeiro

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams predicted Wednesday night that the influx of more than 110,000 migrants will “destroy” New York City and continued his demands for the federal government to step up efforts to address what he called a “national crisis.”

Adams’ comments represent perhaps his starkest rhetoric yet on the situation, which began to take shape in the spring of 2022 when asylum seekers started flooding into the city after crossing into American border states — with some coming on buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.