GOP

From left, McCarthy, McConnell and President Donald Trump at the White House in 2017. While McCarthy has kept up ties with Trump, McConnell hasn't spoken to the former president since 2020.  

 Bill O'Leary/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have a nearly 25-year age gap and political styles that are described by their colleagues as polar opposites, with one a glad-handing leader and the other a more sphinx-like strategist.

But the ability of the two Republican leaders - who associates say have a good, professional but not close relationship - to work together now takes on new significance as several high-stakes fiscal showdowns loom in Congress.

McCarthy and Ryan talk to reporters after meeting with Trump at the White House in 2018. “His job is harder than mine [was],” Ryan recently said of McCarthy. “No two ways about it.”  
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the Capitol in 2022. Colleagues say their relationship is professional but not close.  