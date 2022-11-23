House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tours the U.S.-Mexico border in April in Eagle Pass, Texas. McCarthy was back at the border Tuesday to meet with Customs and Border Protection personnel in El Paso as he seeks to become House GOP leader in January.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign Tuesday or face investigations next year that could lead to his impeachment by a House GOP majority.

McCarthy announced he had directed the Judiciary Committee's top Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), and the Oversight Committee's top Republican, Rep. James Comer (Ky.), to immediately launch investigations over "the collapse of our border" and the overall reduction in immigration arrests in the interior of the United States when they chair their respective committees in January.