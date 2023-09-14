U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addresses 5th annual Congressional Hackathon on Capitol Hill in Washington

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses the 5th annual Congressional Hackathon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

A combative House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday dared hard-right members of his Republican conference to try to oust him amid mounting frustration and anger as the California Republican attempts to appease their demands to avert a government shutdown.

"You guys think I'm scared of a motion to vacate. Go f---ing ahead and do it. I'm not scared," McCarthy told the House GOP conference in a closed-door meeting Thursday morning, according to a lawmaker in attendance who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks. Several lawmakers and aides recalled that McCarthy told lawmakers to move or file "a f---ing motion" to oust him.