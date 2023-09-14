A combative House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday dared hard-right members of his Republican conference to try to oust him amid mounting frustration and anger as the California Republican attempts to appease their demands to avert a government shutdown.
"You guys think I'm scared of a motion to vacate. Go f---ing ahead and do it. I'm not scared," McCarthy told the House GOP conference in a closed-door meeting Thursday morning, according to a lawmaker in attendance who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks. Several lawmakers and aides recalled that McCarthy told lawmakers to move or file "a f---ing motion" to oust him.
A motion to vacate would launch the process that could remove McCarthy from the speakership.
Lawmakers reacted enthusiastically to McCarthy's defiance, because a majority of the conference continues to support him as speaker. But with Republicans having a razor-thin margin as the House majority, even a small group of far-right antagonists could succeed in removing McCarthy from the speakership if all Democrats voted to remove him, although there is no indication that Democrats are entertaining that idea.
McCarthy's comments underscore tensions within the GOP conference that have plunged the House into chaos this week.
Facing a Sept. 30 deadline, lawmakers appear to be in worse shape to avert a shutdown than they were three days ago. On Tuesday, amid negotiations on a government funding bill, McCarthy unilaterally directed House committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden -- after vowing that an inquiry would be launched only with a full House vote -- in an apparent attempt to satisfy hard-right lawmakers.
That move did not appear sufficient, however, as members of the House Freedom Caucus and other far-right lawmakers spent Tuesday publicly reiterating that they view McCarthy's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry as a separate matter from earning their support on funding the government and averting a shutdown.
On Wednesday, House Republicans failed to move ahead with a procedural vote on a typically noncontroversial bill to fund the Defense Department after it became clear they did not have enough votes.
After Thursday morning's gathering of the Republican conference, McCarthy appeared upbeat but declined to describe the language he had used or answer whether he thought he had the votes to avoid a motion to vacate.
"At the end of the day, I think the best thing to happen here is that we're able to get our work done and we don't get into that mess," McCarthy told reporters.
Several GOP lawmakers emerged from the meeting voicing support for McCarthy, who endured 15 rounds of voting to win the speaker's gavel in January.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of McCarthy's staunchest allies in the far-right wing of the conference, told reporters that she no longer was a member of the "burn-it-all-down caucus," referring to the House Freedom Caucus, and saw no reason to oust McCarthy.
"Kevin McCarthy does not let these little things get underneath the skin. Nothing has come easy for this guy in the last nine months," Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said. "Like all of us, he does occasionally get frustrated by how many members, including myself, can be knuckleheads in any given day. But listen, I mean, he understands that he's the right guy at this moment. And he's not going to be dissuaded by the fact that the job's hard."
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) compared the Republican conference meeting to "a messy Thanksgiving dinner."
"It's like when your cousin shows up and somebody has one too many glasses of wine," he said. "And we all fight, but we're all family, and we're going to do our best to figure this out."
House Republicans returned this week from a break hoping to move forward on a tranche of funding bills that they believe will give McCarthy a stronger footing in negotiations with the Senate as Congress looks to avert a government shutdown.
But their inability Wednesday to move forward on a basic step to fund the government - the House's top responsibility enshrined in the Constitution - offered an example of just how difficult it will be for McCarthy and the ideologically fractured Republican majority to find consensus, keep the government open and avert blame if a shutdown is triggered. The House has fewer than a dozen days in session before the Sept. 30 deadline.
A handful of staunchly conservative lawmakers announced Wednesday that they would not vote to move the defense funding bill forward because of an unmet demand they made of leadership months ago. Several members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus said they have yet to receive a figure for how much all 12 appropriations bills would cost once passed, and where offsets to curtail spending would be made across the 11 proposals the House has yet to consider on the floor.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of the holdouts, has said that if McCarthy were to cobble together a short-term extension that does not include a number of conservative demands, he would seek to remove him. On Tuesday, Gaetz also dismissed McCarthy's impeachment inquiry announcement as a "baby step" that was not genuine, and he accused the GOP leader of serving as a "valet" for Biden's spending agenda.
"The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you forward to immediate and total compliance or remove you," Gaetz said then, speaking of McCarthy. "If we have to start the day with the prayer, pledge and the motion to vacate, so be it."
Frustrations are coming to a boil within the conference.
McCarthy "has done everything that any speaker . . . would be expected to do," Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said Thursday. "He's made sure that regular order and all his promises are kept. So I think that the speaker's frustration is unique because he has done everything they've asked and made every commitment."
Democrats, who slammed the impeachment inquiry as a political stunt, described the Republican conference as a three-ring circus.
"Ring 1: Shut down the government. Ring 2: Impeach President Biden. Ring 3: Jam your extreme right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Thursday. "House Republicans are fighting each other, and you know what it means for everyday Americans: more chaos, more dysfunction and more extremism. It's sad. It's dangerous. And it's pathetic."