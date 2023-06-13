House Republicans have temporarily overcome an impasse after roughly a dozen far-right lawmakers defied their leadership and blocked a key procedural hurdle that effectively froze the House floor from considering any business for almost a week.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and several of the protesting members emerged after an hour-long meeting Monday evening to separately announce that the House will vote on five pieces of legislation this week, including a key demand by the far-right group on a resolution denouncing a Biden administration gun regulation.