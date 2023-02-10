Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conferencel on Sept 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - In recent days, President Biden has been hammering Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for his plan that would require Congress to reauthorize even popular programs such as Social Security and Medicare every five years to keep them operating.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joined in the criticism, suggesting that provisions in Scott's plan could hurt him in his bid for reelection next year in Florida, a state with the greatest share of seniors in the nation.