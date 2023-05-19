Download PDF default-effects_dcb6a0e0-f664-11ed-bea2-47851b8c7790.pdf
In a matter of days, the United States could fall behind on its financial obligations unless Congress and the White House break a deadlock over the debt limit and allow more borrowing.

The Treasury Department is up against the $31.4 trillion debt limit. Without a resolution, the Treasury won't be able to fulfill all of its payments: The government will still collect revenue, mainly through taxes, but it won't have enough to cover a large portion of its expenses until lawmakers raise the debt ceiling. (The U.S. spends more money than it takes in most years, which means it needs to keep borrowing.)