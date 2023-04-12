Justin J. Pearson marches with supporters from the National Civil Rights Museum to the Shelby County Commission, in Memphis

Justin J. Pearson embraces Oceana Gillian after a vote for his reinstatement by the Shelby County Commission, days after the Republican majority Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel him and Rep. Justin Jones for their roles in a gun control demonstration on the statehouse floor, in Memphis on Wednesday. 

 CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

MEMPHIS — Local government officials in Memphis, Tennessee, voted on Wednesday to return the second of two Democratic state lawmakers who were expelled last week for protesting gun violence on the chamber floor.

In a rare rebuke last week, Republicans who control the state House of Representatives voted to kick out Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black men in their late 20s who had recently joined the legislature, over their rule-breaking peaceful protest on the floor on March 30.