President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Corky Messner in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary.
Messner, a retired attorney, is running against retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc in the Republican primary to challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November.
Messner spent most of his career as an attorney in Colorado, with his firm Messner Reeves LLP. Messner has owned a vacation home in Wolfeboro for more than 10 years, and established primary residency there in 2018.
Trump tweeted an endorsement Thursday in the Republican primary for New Hampshire's first congressional district, throwing his support to Matt Mowers of Bedford over Matt Mayberry of Dover.