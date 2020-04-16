When David Bates, former manager of Bill O’Brien’s Senate campaign, announced his endorsement for Senate on Thursday, he made it clear money was the deciding factor.
“Corky’s campaign has 2,800% more cash on hand than the Bolduc campaign has,” Bates said in a statement Thursday, referring to Republican candidates Bryant “Corky” Messner and retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc. Bates said he thought Senate campaigns cost millions of dollars, so Messner was the only “logical choice” in the Republican primary.”
Democratic incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s campaign raised more than $2 million in the first three months of 2020, and has $7 million cash on hand.
Messner’s campaign has more than $3 million cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
But first-quarter fundraising filings, released this week, show almost all of that money came from Messner himself. The retired attorney received less than $42,000 from donors in the first three months of the year, and has now loaned his campaign more than $3.27 million.
Messner said he believes he is getting “tremendous” support. Because he is in a position to spend money on his campaign, Messner said, it would feel wrong not to spend.
“I feel great about where we are,” Messner said. “I am extremely confident that we will have the money needed to beat Jeanne Shaheen.”
Bolduc raised $170,817 in the first quarter of 2020, and has just over $100,000 cash on hand. Just over half — $66,000 — of that first-quarter fundraising came from the Senate Conservatives Fund, a political action committee.
Rep. Ann Kuster raised $317,868 in her fight to hold onto the second congressional district.
Kuster got a boost in her national profile in mid-January after she endorsed former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. But fundraising records show no Buttigieg bump for Kuster. Though Buttigieg was a formidable fundraiser in New Hampshire, filings show the days after Kuster announced her endorsement were among the weakest days of fundraising.
Kuster’s challengers are Steve Negron, Lynne Blankenbeker and Eli Clemmer. Negron raised $25,634, and Blankenbeker took in $23,758 between Jan. 1 and March 31 — less than a tenth of what Kuster raised. Clemmer has yet to file the quarterly fundraising report.
In the first district, Rep. Chris Pappas raised over $379,000 in the first three months of 2020, and reports $1.27 million cash on hand.
One of Pappas’ two Republican challengers, Matt Mowers, has raised $354,484 since launching his campaign in January. Mowers has received contributions from national Republican figures including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and one-time Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
The other Republican candidate, Matt Mayberry, has raised $105,664 this year. His donor list includes max-out contributions from local heavyweights such as Rye businessman William Binnie and former Gov. Craig Benson, and members of their families.