Former President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for  president in the 2024 election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2022.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Meta Platforms Inc said Wednesday it will reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

The restoration of his accounts could provide a boost to Trump, who announced in November he will make another run for the White House in 2024. He has 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram, platforms that are key vehicles for political outreach and fundraising.