FILE PHOTO: Second anniversary of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

A man holds an image of George Floyd at a vigil on the second anniversary of the death of Floyd, a Black man who was killed in 2020 by White police officer Derek Chauvin by kneeling on his neck, in Minneapolis on May 25, 2022.

 ERIC MILLER/REUTERS

Police in Minneapolis routinely use excessive force and discriminate against Black and Native American people, the Justice Department said on Friday after a two-year investigation prompted by the police killing of George Floyd.

The city has agreed to what will likely be years of federal oversight as it works to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the findings.