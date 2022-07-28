WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill.

McConnell, who has spent nearly half his 80 years in the Senate, had vowed to deny bipartisan support for a sweeping bill to subsidize the U.S. semiconductor industry as long as Democrats pursued major legislation to battle climate change and lower the price of prescription drugs.