Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conferencel on Sept 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been hospitalized following a fall at a hotel in Washington, his spokesperson said late Wednesday.

The 81-year-old senator was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped, spokesman David Popp said in a statement. "He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," he added, without providing any further details on his condition.