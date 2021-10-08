A state senator says Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson should resign for calling homosexuality and transgenderism "filth."
"There's no debate here," said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. "This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable.
"Mark Robinson should resign."
Robinson, a Republican, made the comments in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove but a portion of the speech was posted Tuesday on the Twitter profile for Right Wing Watch.
"There's no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," Robinson said. "Yes, I called it filth."
His diatribe began when he told the crowd that it is child abuse to force parents to send their children to school, tell them where to send children to school and then teach them to hate America and that they're racist.
He doesn't care who dislikes what he said, Robinson added.
His comments didn't stop at LGBTQ issues. In a full video of the speech posted to YouTube, he calls people who support Critical Race Theory and defund police movements and the Black Lives Matter movement "morons."
"Black lives do not matter to Black Lives Matter," Robinson said. "You know how I know that? Because if they did you know where they would be instead of being at the police station? They would be down there at the gang hangout, at the drug dealer's house burning that down. They'd be down at the abortion clinic burning that down if Black lives really mattered."
He called Black Lives Matters activists "socialist liars and nitwits" who lack truth and God.
'Hateful rhetoric,' says governor's office
"North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people," said Jordan Monaghan, spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper. "It's abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state's reputation."
Equality NC also put out a statement on Twitter reminding the LGBTQ community that they are valid and worthy.
"It's hard to find words to respond to this hatred. No one who thinks like this should be in a position of power in our state," the tweet stated.
Kendra Johnson, director of Equality NC, told The N&O in a written statement that her organizations condemns Robinson's "dangerous rhetoric."
"At a time when LGBTQ people, especially those with multiple layers of marginalization, need a supportive state, Robinson offered transphobia and homophobia instead," Johnson said. "No one who thinks like this should be in a position of power, and these discriminatory attitudes underscore the need for comprehensive nondiscrimination protections in North Carolina."
Jackson sent a thread of nine tweets calling out Robinson for repeatedly attacking the LGBTQ community.
The senator said the position of lieutenant governor should not be held by someone who is "plainly and proudly discriminatory."
Jackson, who is a candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, warned that Robinson is gearing up to run for governor in 2024.
"If he runs, he's all but certain to be the Republican nominee," Jackson wrote. "He is immensely popular within his party — and I imagine he still will be, even after this."
Jackson apologized to the LGBTQ community for Robinson's comments and vowed to stand against this type of discrimination.
He added that no one who openly discriminates against people should hold a high office.
"It tells a lot of wonderful people — our friends, family, neighbors — that someone who represents them thinks they're all beneath basic dignity," Jackson wrote. "No one should find that remotely acceptable."
Lawmakers join condemnation
Other lawmakers joined Jackson in condemning Robinson's speech.
Former state senator and current U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith, a Northampton Democrat, agreed that Robinson should resign and said said his comments do not come as a surprise.
"That makes it worse, not better," she said. "He was not fit for office as a candidate [and] he's not fit to serve as our lieutenant governor."
Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, took to Twitter echoing Jackson's call for Robinson's resignation.
"I stand with the LGBTQ Community and hope you will join me in condemning this hate speech from the most senior Republican elected official in our state," Nickel tweeted.
Reps. Deb Butler and Marcia Morey also spoke with The News & Observer on Friday about Robinson's statement. Both women are part of the LGBTQ community.
"I think it's degrading and undignified," said Morey, a Durham Democrat.
She said Robinson has bought the latest political playbook to stoke controversy in order to make headlines.
"I think he should apologize, and if he wants to be a leader in the state, he should act like one," Morey said.
Butler, a Wilmington Democrat, called Robinson an embarrassment.
"He is clearly a very ignorant and petty fellow," she said. "He is just a very small-minded, little man in a big, gruff body, which makes him a bully. And nobody likes a bully, particularly an ignorant one."
She said she's never seen Robinson do anything substantive or meritorious.
"It's all been about condemnation and sensationalism and criticizing people and taking up emotional issues to inflame people," Butler said. "That's clearly nothing to be proud of."
Robinson's rise
Robinson rose to power after a video went viral showing him chastising the Greensboro City Council for considering canceling a gun and knife show at the Greensboro Coliseum after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.
Robinson said then that instead of criticizing the shooter, law-abiding gun owners should take the blame.
In November 2020, he was elected as North Carolina's lieutenant governor. His win made him the state's first Black Republican elected to a major office since the 1800s, The N&O previously reported.
Robinson has a long history of making comments against the LGBTQ community.
Even before he was elected his Facebook posts called transgenderism a "mass delusion," The N&O previously reported.
He's used his platform to speak out against Critical Race Theory and updating social studies standards to teach about racism in America.
Republican response
The N.C. Democratic Party tweeted: "The highest-ranking North Carolina Republican is, once again, spewing hateful and venomous rhetoric while the @NCGOP remains silent. Human beings are not "filth" and no one who refers to them that way should be in office."
Butler said North Carolina's other Republican leaders need to condemn Robinson's statements.
"Silence is complicity," Butler said.
House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have not commented on Robinson's video and neither could be immediately reached for comment.
Moore's spokeswoman, Demi Dowdy, said he is in court Friday and couldn't be reached until Friday evening.
Several Republicans, including political consultants for GOP lawmakers, took to Twitter about their views soon after the video surfaced.
Brent Woodcox, Berger's senior policy counsel, tweeted: "There is no future for a political party that is anti-gay. There just isn't a large enough constituency in this country for the attitude. The world changed. Some politicians are catching up."
Moore's former political consultant, Madison Downing, tweeted: "If people don't call him out, then we're enabling him. We are a big tent party, or this party is not mine anymore. We should embrace every person regardless of their orientation."
Lawrence Shaheen Jr., a conservative lawyer and political consultant, tweeted: "Our NCGOP is a big tent party that should be accepting of any and all people regardless of their sexual orientation. Period. End of discussion. Jesus would not have wanted it any other way."
Sen. Paul Newton's political advisor Andre Beliveau also tweeted: "The reality is sometimes people who we largely agree with and identify with politically say things we don't agree with and say it in a way that is hurtful. That's a beautiful consequence of free speech. All I can do is promise to do my best to be civil and pray for God's grace."
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.