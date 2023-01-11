Newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) sits alone on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) sits alone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during voting for a new House Speaker on the fourth day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2023.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Embattled U.S. Representative George Santos should resign from Congress after telling "lie after lie after lie" about his career and history, a group of senior Republicans from his suburban New York district said on Wednesday.

Before the group of more than a dozen top Republicans from his home district in Nassau County were done urging Santos to step down, the newly elected congressman rejected their call, telling reporters at the Capitol that he would stay in office.