U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to announce special counsel at the Justice Department in Washington

Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives at the Justice Department in Washington on Jan. 12 to announce the appointment of a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents from when Biden was vice president. The National Archives on Thursday asked former presidents and vice presidents to check their records for any classified documents they may still have.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The National Archives asked former presidents and vice presidents on Thursday to recheck their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records after the discovery of such documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, CNN reported.

The National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, sent a letter to representatives of former presidents and vice presidents from the last six presidential administrations covered by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), the report added.