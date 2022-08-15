Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sunday disclosed the findings of their inquiry into the Biden administration's calamitous evacuation from Afghanistan a year ago, an apparent blueprint for a deeper investigation of the president and his top advisers should the GOP win the House majority in November's midterm elections.

A draft of their report, provided to The Washington Post, contains new details about the number of Americans left behind when the last military transport departed Kabul's international airport and the paucity of State Department officers on hand to process the tens of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban's takeover. But overall, there are few major revelations.