All four members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are safe in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements on social media and reports from members of their staff.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster all evacuated after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as legislators debated certifying President-elect Joseph R. Biden's electoral college victory.
New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek and Pamela Tucker condemned the violence in Washington.
"The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is wholly unacceptable and is an affront to our Republican values," Stepanek and Tucker said in a written statement.
"What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence," Gov. Chris Sununu wrote in a tweet. "It is un-American, and must stop immediately."