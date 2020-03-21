The New Hampshire Democratic Party is marking the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act with a spate of online activism and phone calls, as Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is working to allow more people to buy insurance on the individual marketplace created by the law.
On March 18, Sununu asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to allow for a special open enrollment period to let people buy health insurance.
The "open enrollment period," the annual window when people can sign up for insurance, usually runs from mid-October through mid-December. Sununu is asking for another two to three months of open enrollment this spring.
Nine states that run their own insurance marketplaces have already opened special enrollment periods, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. New Hampshire uses the federal insurance exchange, so Sununu cannot order a special open enrollment period for New Hampshire.
According to U.S. Census data, about 77,000 people in New Hampshire did not have health insurance in 2018, the most recent year available.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is marking the anniversary with online ads noting how many people got insurance coverage on the marketplaces and through Medicaid expansion.
Activists will be calling voters and posting on social media about how they believe repealing the law would hurt the coronavirus response.