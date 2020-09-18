New Hampshire politicians expressed their admiration for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg minutes after news broke of her death.
Gov. Chris Sununu offered his sympathies to Ginsburg’s family.
“May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her,” Sununu said in a tweet.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg always fought for justice and a better vision for our nation,” Rep Annie Kuster wrote in a tweet Friday evening. “She was a champion of equality for all. RBG served with courage, grace & an unshakeable moral compass. She leaves the US a more fair & just nation.”
Steve Negron, Kuster’s Republican opponent, called Ginsburg a firebrand. “A talented attorney and jurist, her example of tenacity and perseverance was an example for all,” Negron tweeted Friday evening.
New Hampshire's U.S. Senators both mourned Ginsburg's death in statements Friday evening.
"Justice Ginsburg was a towering figure, and our country is stronger and more just because of her life’s work," Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement. "A trailblazer with an unmatched legal mind, Justice Ginsburg fought and won fights for women’s equality throughout her career as a litigator. And on the Court, she was a powerful voice for justice, whether in the majority or in dissent."
“America has lost its greatest champion of women’s rights in a generation," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement Friday. "Her legacy will live on through the many freedoms that women enjoy throughout our society. She will forever be known for her profound strength, unparalleled intellect and uncompromising values."
Shaheen's Republican opponent, Bryant "Corky" Messner said in a statement he was saddened to learn of Ginsburg's death. "It was obvious that she possessed personal integrity and single-minded determination," Messner said in a statement.
State Senate Majority Leader and candidate for governor Dan Feltes (D-Concord) said Ginsburg fought for marginalized people. “Justice Ginsburg gave full meaning to the promise of words inscribed above the entrance to the Supreme Court: “Equal Justice Under Law.’’”
“There are not enough words, not enough declarations, not enough time in a lifetime to begin to describe Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact on our nation,” state Senate President Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) wrote in a Friday evening statement. “Her tireless battle for gender equality allowed generations of women to believe that there are no limits to a woman’s power. Her relentless work to ensure the American promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is unparalleled. Her image, her voice, and her legacy remind us each and every day what we fight for and the reasons we fight.”
Rep. Chris Pappas (D-First District) said he was heartbroken to learn of Ginsburg’s death. “This is a devastating loss for our country,” Pappas tweeted. “May her memory and legacy live on, and may her example always guide us in the struggle ahead for justice, equality, and reproductive rights.”
“Our prayers and sympathies are with Justice Ginsburg’s family,” Pappas’ Republican opponent Matt Mowers wrote in a tweet.
Others called for Ginsburg’s replacement to be nominated only after the November election.
Ray Buckley, chairman of the state Democratic party, called Ginsburg an icon and visionary on Twitter Friday evening. “NO replacement until new president and senate,” Buckley wrote.
State Rep. Latha Mangipudi (D-Nashua) said in a tweet she hoped Ginsburg’s wish to have her replacement nominated by a new president would be honored.