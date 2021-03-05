Even after the COVID-19 relief bill passed the Senate on Saturday, local progressives and Democratic activists remained upset with the Friday vote by both New Hampshire senators against adding a provision to raise the minimum wage back to the bill.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said last week their concern about small businesses pushed them to join all 50 Senate Republicans and six other moderate Democrats in voting not to overrule the Senate parliamentarian, and keep the $15 minimum wage measure out of the Senate relief bill.
On social media, activists vented their frustration, at Shaheen and Hassan, bringing up Hassan’s 2016 campaign ads against former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, where Hassan slammed Ayotte’s opposition to raising the minimum wage. The Service Employees International Union, which represents many state employees, ran digital ads panning Shaheen’s and Hassan’s votes on the measure.
But the vote pleased conservative groups.
“In voting against a $15 minimum wage that would have caused job losses and small business closures in New Hampshire, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan made the right call,” said Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy President Andrew Cline in a statement.
The $15 minimum wage provision was stripped from the COVID-19 bill last month, after the senate parliamentarian, who advises on the Senate’s rules and precedents, ruled the wage increase did not meet the guidelines to be part of a “reconciliation” bill — the structure Senate Democratic leaders are using for the relief package, because it can pass with a 51-vote majority, not the 60-vote filibuster-proof majority required of most legislation.
Shaheen and Hassan both said earlier this week they would not overrule the Senate parliamentarian, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on senators to ignore the parliamentarian’s advice, and Friday led 42 Democratic senators in voting to put the $15 minimum wage back into the relief bill.
New Hampshire’s senators voted with all 50 Republicans, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Az.), Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) — many of whom have called to raise the minimum wage.
In a statement, Hassan said she supported raising the minimum wage to $12, and would be open to $15 per hour.
“We need a path forward that is appropriate for workers and small businesses — including restaurants that have been particularly hard hit — and that could actually pass,” Hassan said in a statement.
Shaheen’s office referred the Union Leader to a television interview recorded earlier this week, where Shaheen said she wanted to see a separate bill that was sensitive to businesses that pay their workers lower wages, such as nursing homes.