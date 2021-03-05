Citing worries about small businesses, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined all 50 Senate Republicans and six other moderate Democrats in voting not to overrule the Senate parliamentarian and not use the latest COVID-19 relief bill to raise the minimum wage.
In a statement, Hassan said she supported raising the minimum wage to $12, and would be open to $15 per hour.
"We need a path forward that is appropriate for workers and small businesses -- including restaurants that have been particularly hard hit -- and that could actually pass," Hassan said in a statement.
Shaheen's office referred the Union Leader to a television interview recorded earlier this week, where Shaheen said she wanted to see a separate bill that was sensitive to businesses that pay their workers lower wages, such as nursing homes.
The $15 minimum wage provision was stripped from the COVID-19 bill last month, after the senate parliamentarian, who advises on the Senate's rules and precedents, ruled the wage increase did not meet the guidelines to be part of a "reconciliation" bill — the structure Senate Democratic leaders are using for the relief package, because it can pass with a 51-vote majority, not the 60-vote filibuster-proof majority required of most legislation.
Shaheen and Hassan both said earlier this week they would not overrule the Senate parliamentarian, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on senators to ignore the parliamentarian's advice, and Friday led 42 Democratic senators in voting to put the $15 minimum wage back into the relief bill.
New Hampshire's senators voted with all 50 Republicans, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Az.), Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) — many of whom have called to raise the minimum wage.
On Friday afternoon, progressives and Democrats vented their disappointment with Shaheen and Hassan on social media, bringing up Hassan's 2016 campaign ads against former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, where Hassan slammed Ayotte's opposition to raising the minimum wage.
But the vote pleased conservative groups.
"In voting against a $15 minimum wage that would have caused job losses and small business closures in New Hampshire, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan made the right call," said Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy President Andrew Cline in a statement.