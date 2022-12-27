New law requires trafficking hotline posting in restrooms
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., co-wrote a new federal law that requires posting an anti-human trafficking hotline in all U.S. restrooms inside airline, bus and rail stations . Here she took questions from reporters outside the Red Arrow in Manchester after winning reelection last month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., co-wrote that President Joe Biden signed Tuesday will require posting a human trafficking hotline in the restrooms of all airplane, bus and train stations throughout the U.S.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a toll-free service connecting victims and survivors to federal support and resources. Free telephone and text lines are available 24 hours daily, year-round with help available from interpreters that speak more than 200 languages.