Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., co-wrote a new federal law that requires posting an anti-human trafficking hotline in all U.S. restrooms inside airline, bus and rail stations . Here she took questions from reporters outside the Red Arrow in Manchester after winning reelection last month.
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., co-wrote that President Joe Biden signed Tuesday will require posting a human trafficking hotline in the restrooms of all airplane, bus and train stations throughout the U.S.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a toll-free service connecting victims and survivors to federal support and resources. Free telephone and text lines are available 24 hours daily, year-round with help available from interpreters that speak more than 200 languages.
“Restrooms are often the only time that a victim will have the opportunity to get away from traffickers, making it one of the first lines of defense in getting someone the help that they need,” Hassan said in a statement.
“I’m pleased that our bipartisan bill to help prevent human trafficking was signed into law, and I will continue to work across the aisle to crack down on these heinous crimes.”
Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, James Risch, R-Indiana, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, had signed onto the bill with Hassan.