The Boscawen teenager who bonded with Joe Biden over their shared challenge of stuttering will be part of a prime-time television special Wednesday capping off the inauguration, CNN reported.
Concord resident Brayden Harrington, 13, will appear on "Celebrating America," which will air on the networks and some cable channels.
CNN reported that Harrington will read a famous line from the 1961 inaugural speech of John F. Kennedy -- "ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country."
Harrington met Biden in February 2020, when the then-candidate told Harrington that they belonged to the same club, that they stutter. Biden then gave him some advice about how to organize his words when he speaks.
Harrington's virtual appearance at the Democratic National Convention last summer turned him into a social media sensation.
Harrington will appear with former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, labor leader Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng, Major League Baseball's first woman general manager.
"He basically has the whole country in his hands," Harrington said about Biden, "and I know he'll be good at that."