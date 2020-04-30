New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is calling for more spending in the next COVID-19 bill to support survivors of domestic violence.
In a letter to congressional leaders, Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, and Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen say they want the next round of spending to include money to house survivors.
“While public health experts continue to advise Americans to stay at home for their own safety, for victims of domestic violence, staying home with their abusers could be extremely dangerous,” the letter states. “Victims of domestic violence and their children need places to stay where they can practice social distancing while also remaining safe from their abusers.”
The letter notes Gov. Chris Sununu’s grant to the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, and the $45 million for groups that help survivors of domestic violence included in the $2 trillion CARES Act.
“However, more is needed to address this urgent public health crisis,” the letter states. “Any future COVID-19 legislation must contain additional funding and measures that address the housing needs of domestic violence victims.”
They suggest additional grants, housing vouchers and partnerships with hotels to put domestic violence victims in empty rooms.