Since four mail-sorting machines in New Hampshire’s largest mail processing facility were taken offline earlier this month, the state’s congressional delegation has been pushing against further cuts to the U.S. Postal Service.
Sen. Maggie Hassan asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the four machines during a Friday hearing.
Hassan said one of those machines had been sold for scrap metal. Only one other machine does what that one did, Hassan said— and it broke on Thursday, she told DeJoy.
“Sorting stops and mail is delayed until the machine can be fixed,” Hassan said.
The three other machines taken out of service from the Goffs Falls Road post office have not been brought back online, Hassan said.
Hassan also said she had heard from a Manchester couple who got their prescription medications in the mail and had started rationing medication in response to slower mail service.
Rep. Chris Pappas wrote a letter calling on the inspector general of the postal service to look into the sale and destruction of working machines.
“At a time when Americans have a greater need for the Postal Service than ever before, machines are being taken offline and even sold for scrap,” Pappas said in a statement. “It defies logic and common sense that as Granite Staters are depending on the mail to get their medications, run their small businesses, stay connected with loved ones, and safely cast a ballot, the Postal Service would sell machines for scrap parts.”
The House on Saturday voted to provide the Postal Service with $25 billion and require the postal service to keep its operations and service levels the same as they were on Jan. 1, through the beginning of 2021, according to Reuters.
The 257-150 vote sent the legislation dubbed the “Delivering for America Act” on to the Republican-controlled Senate. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that the Senate would “absolutely not pass” the stand-alone bill, Reuters said.
The White House has said it would recommend that President Donald Trump veto the measure.