New Hampshire party leaders made their pitch to the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, in a bid to keep the state’s presidential primary the first in the nation as other states jockey for position.
Every four years, committees of both major political parties decide the order of states’ presidential primaries and caucuses, but the process in the Democratic Party has garnered extra attention this year with observers wondering if other states might hold their contests ahead of New Hampshire and Iowa, which have traditionally held the first primary and the first caucus in the presidential nomination cycle.
Questions about diversity and how well New Hampshire Democrats reflect the party as a whole have dogged the state, particularly after the eventual winner of the Democratic nomination in 2020, now-President Joe Biden, finished a distant fifth place in the New Hampshire primary.
This week, more than a dozen states are making their case to the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee. Delegations from states like Nevada and Colorado have been talking up their diversity and importance of their many electoral votes in winning general elections.
New Hampshire’s delegation — party officials and its two U.S. senators — made a case Wednesday evening that noted the modest growth of the state’s Latino, Asian and Black populations, but leaned heavily on the traditions of small events and deep engagement between candidates and voters.
“You cannot win a race in New Hampshire without listening and absorbing their concerns,” Sen. Maggie Hassan told the committee. “You also cannot win without appealing to swing voters.”
The delegation also warned that it would be particularly tricky to bump New Hampshire back in the line because of a state law that requires the primary to be held before any “similar contest,” which has meant that Iowa’s caucuses can be before the New Hampshire primary, but other primary elections cannot be before New Hampshire. And unlike other states, New Hampshire’s Secretary of State unilaterally sets the date of the primary.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen warned that if the Democratic National Committee does not choose to keep New Hampshire’s primary ahead of other presidential primaries, the state’s Republican party would be ready to use the loss of the first-in-the-nation primary as a cudgel against Democratic candidates this fall — including Hassan, who won her first race in 2016 by just over 1,000 votes.
The New Hampshire delegation had underlined the long history of presidential primaries, a tradition that now dates back more than 100 years.
Asked why that long tradition should be a factor if the party is looking to the future, Hassan said the tradition was not just about having an early primary, but about having voters choose their nominees directly, in an era when other states still left such decisions to party elites. Hassan said the tradition of voters choosing their nominees was one worth honoring.
“This election is about whether people’s voices matter, and the reason the New Hampshire primary got started is because we believe people’s voices matter,” Hassan said. “New Hampshire is a place where people’s voices matter. That’s why we merit staying first.”
The Rules and Bylaws Committee is expected to make a recommendation to the Democratic National Committee in early August, which could make a decision as early as September.