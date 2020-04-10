New Hampshire hospitals have received the first batch of money from the federal stimulus.
To prepare for COVID-19, hospitals across the state have been cancelling elective procedures since March. Hospitals have lost revenue from those cancellations. Some, including Lakes Region General Hospital, have already furloughed staff.
The $2 trillion federal aid package signed into law in March includes $100 billion for hospitals. The first $30 billion was distributed to hospitals this week — New Hampshire hospitals got $164.5 million, just over half of 1% of the total.
The amount each hospital received was decided by a formula developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The amount of money each hospital gets was determined by how much they submitted in Medicaid claims last year.
New Hampshire hospitals received a total of $164.5 million from this first wave of funds, and more money is coming.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office said deposits had been made directly to hospital's bank accounts. Another $70 billion will be distributed to hospitals across the country in the coming weeks.
In a statement, Shaheen defended her part in holding up the stimulus vote for three days last month — a point on which her two Republican challengers, Don Bolduc and Corky Messner, have criticized her.
Shaheen said Friday she was negotiating for, among other things, more funds for hospitals.
“I fought for this investment in health care provider grants and refused to walk away from the negotiating table until I was sure it was the best possible deal to help New Hampshire providers and communities mitigate the health and economic hardships caused by the coronavirus outbreak," Shaheen wrote.