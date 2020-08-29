New Hampshire’s nursing homes will receive another $11.4 million from the CARES Act, but the head of a group that represents many of New Hampshire’s nursing homes says it’s not enough.
The funds are meant to hire and train staff, buy protective gear like masks and face shields and pay for testing.
The state’s nursing homes have received $19.78 million in CARES Act money, and Gov. Chris Sununu earmarked another $30 million for nursing homes, from the state’s pool of CARES Act money.
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation cheered the funding in a news release.
“These federal dollars will play an important role ensuring our nursing homes have the equipment, training, and staff they need to keep their residents safe,” Rep. Chris Pappas said in a statement. “More support is needed, and I will continue to advocate for New Hampshire to receive all the assistance we need.
“This funding will immediately be put to use to hire additional trained employees and protect residents and caregivers from COVID-19,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Brendan Williams, president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a trade group for long-term care facilities in the state, said the money is welcome but more is needed.
“For our sector, the pandemic will be an existential threat until the day all nursing home residents and staff can be vaccinated,” Williams wrote in an email. “Colleges and universities nationwide are the latest to find out how fantastically contagious this virus is in a congregate living situation, no matter what precautions you take.”
But Williams said nursing homes are having trouble retaining staff and hiring new workers. He added that it is not possible to train people toward Licensed Nursing Assistant certifications in nursing homes now, given the threat of COVID-19 to residents and trainees.
The $11.4 million announced Saturday is New Hampshire’s piece of $2.5 billion for nursing homes across the country, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law in late March, but some of the funding the CARES Act appropriated has been slow to be distributed, Williams said.
“And yet the (Trump) Administration has hoarded the appropriated assistance as if it were Scrooge McDuck sitting on a pile of money,” Williams said.