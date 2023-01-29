Former President Donald Trump’s popularity with core supporters remains solid, though that doesn’t necessarily translate to another successful run to the White House, according to Granite State political observers and insiders.
On Saturday, Trump appeared at the state GOP’s annual meeting in Salem, where he kicked off his 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary campaign.
Dante Scala, a professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said he’s unsure of Trump’s wider appeal.
“Years ago, there was a lot of excitement,” he said. Since then, “a lot of water has gone under the bridge,” including two impeachments, an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 when rioters stormed the Capitol, ongoing investigations and litigation and the FBI’s seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago.
Among GOP activists and voters, there is “a hard core that will support him no matter what,” Scala said. “But I think that’s a minority, not a majority.”
Scala believes Republican voters are inclined to “shop around” before committing to a candidate. He said many of them think, “He was great in his time, maybe it’s time for something new.”
Said Scala: “That’s where you’d find average Republicans.”
He cited Friday’s UNH poll that put Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 12 points ahead of Trump in favorability among New Hampshire voters.
Scala said Trump is “definitely a leader who inspires strong reaction, positive and negative.” But he also enjoys a tight bond with a loyal base.
“With any populist leader, there’s always a tight core that will be with him to the bitter end. For many, he’s a larger-than-life figure.”
In the end, Scala said, most voters are what political scientists call “transactional voters” – people who ask, “What have you done for me lately?”
“They believe (Trump) was good in his day. Increasingly they feel his day is done. Now it’s time to turn the page.”
If the former president hopes to refresh his appeal enough to score big, he’s got to offer something concrete and galvanizing going forward — not a rehash of grievances or old perceived wrongs, Scala said.
Trump’s standing with independents is shakier than with Republicans. According to the UNH Survey Center poll, among undeclared voters who aren’t registered Democrats or Republicans, 28% said they were favorable toward Trump, 47% were unfavorable, and 25% were neutral.
Still, without DeSantis in the race, Trump is “heads and shoulders above” other possible contenders, Scala said.
“You have to keep an eye on what voters are thinking and saying in early primary states. Can he find endorsements from prominent local politicians?”
“There’s no rebranding Donald Trump. He is what he is,” said Neil Levesque, director of the NH Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College.
That, Levesque said, has ensured him a consistent level of support. “There are some people solidly for him. Trump’s numbers are almost like a frozen Lake Winnepesaukee — the same level in Moultonborough and Meredith.”
Independents are another story, Leveque said. “They either love him or hate him.”
A former president with Trump’s name recognition and fundraising ability should be considered a front-runner, Levesque said. But DeSantis could steal some of his thunder and lightning.
“He’s for the same theses, from the same place. He wears the same red tie and he doesn’t have the same baggage,” Levesque said. DeSantis is “a vessel people can put their hopes and dreams in,” Levesque said. If the popular Florida governor throws his hat in the ring, Trump “has someone out of the same house running against him.”
Bruce Breton of Windham, a Trump campaign worker since 2015, believes the former president’s base can easily be reignited, despite any public or political marks against him. Trump’s Granite State base is “large and very loyal,” Breton said. “I’ve never seen such a groundswell of support.”
Although many GOP hopefuls echo the same themes, including a more softly peddled version of America First and Drain the Swamp, “The only one who absolutely will continue the policies of Donald Trump is the man himself,” said Steve Stepanek, outgoing NH GOP chair and now a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign here.
Republican voters are skeptical of poll results, and most Trump supporters avoid participating in polls, he said. “They don’t believe politicians anymore. They believe Donald Trump.”
He cited the former president’s record of carrying out pledges he made to voters — including building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and moving the Israel’s U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, promises former presidents made but did not deliver on.
Stepanek predicts that if DeSantis enters the race, he’ll become the target of media and political assaults just as Trump did.
Jim Merrill of Manchester, a longtime GOP consultant and former senior adviser to the George W. Bush and Mitt Romney campaigns and to Sen. Marco Rubio’s bid in 2016, said Trump’s appearance on Saturday was a chance to line up the state’s elected officials, grassroots activists and former and current members of the State House — the “most devout and engaged” in the state Republican party.
But his lead is not guaranteed.
“A lot of people are prepared to look elsewhere. A year is a long time to grow or lose support” and Trump will have to navigate a “pretty full field” of accomplished competitors, said Merrill.
Trump’s position at the starting gate is not the same as in 2016, Merrill said.
“It’s harder to claim the outsider mantle when you were in the Oval Office. Trump fatigue is a real thing. Some people are ready for someone new.”
Dredging up the past won’t continue to play well with voters, Merrill said. “The challenge is, can he shift gears and move forward?”