As soon as Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday, it was clear it would not be a normal day.
Members of Congress had been instructed by Capitol Police not to walk across the Capitol grounds, but instead use the network of tunnels that connect the Capitol and the office buildings members use.
There was a heavy police presence, and a protest at the other end of the National Mall, near the White House, Pappas said.
“They were prepared for a protest,” Pappas said of police. “They weren’t prepared for an insurrection.”
Pappas went up to his office, and Kuster to see the joint session of Congress — House and Senate — certify the Electoral College votes.
Kuster was watching from a balcony as the session began. The states were read in alphabetical order: Alabama, Alaska. Someone raised an objection to Arizona, and the joint session split into separate House and Senate sessions.
As Kuster and the others in the balcony watched, they kept checking their phones. The protesters were swarming the grounds of the Capitol, confronting police. A mob came up the stairs.
Kuster saw security whisk away House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders.
“Then we heard they breached the building,” Kuster said.
Capitol Police told everyone to put on gas masks, which Kuster said are always kept under lawmakers’ seats in the Capitol.
“I ducked down behind the balcony because we were hearing people pounding on the door,” Kuster said. “I wanted to get out of the line of fire.”
Kuster and the others in the balcony dashed for the exit, swerving around chairs and ducking under railings, panting in the plastic gas masks. “Right before I left the room I saw the floor staff pushing a big couch in front of the door, to secure that door.”
The mob was in the rotunda just outside. Kuster said the person who left the House chamber just behind her heard gunshots.
“There was a lot of adrenaline,” Kuster said.
She tried to stay calm, she said, but it was difficult. “It was frightening.”
Police took Kuster and all the other members to an undisclosed secure location, where Kuster still was at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Republicans and Democrats sheltered together, Kuster said, including the Republicans who raised objections to certifying the Electoral College votes. There were some interesting conversations happening, she said.
Pappas had planned to go down to the House floor when New Hampshire’s Electoral College votes were certified, he said. When a Capitol Police officer knocked on his office door, Pappas and his chief of staff were told to evacuate. Outside, another officer told Pappas to go as quickly as he could away from the Capitol.
Police seemed shaken up, Pappas said. “You could just feel the tension in the air.”
“This was supposed to be a really unifying day for this country,” Pappas said from his apartment in Washington. “I feel disappointed and disgusted that people would use this moment to act out in a violent way.”
Kuster said leaders of the Democratic and Republican caucus planned to resume the proceedings Wednesday evening.
“It’s important the American people wake up to a peaceful transition of power tomorrow,” Kuster said. “It’s important for us to demonstrate to the American people that level heads will prevail.”