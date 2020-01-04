A counterterrorism expert at Dartmouth College warns that Iran will not leave the targeted killing of Iran’s top military leader in a U.S. drone strike unanswered.
Daniel Benjamin, director of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College, served as ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism at the U.S. State Department from 2009 to 2012. He said Gen. Qassem Soleimani was “the most accomplished and, in his country, revered military figure that Iran has produced since the revolution.”
The general, Benjamin said, “played an outsized role” in plotting Iranian strategy far afield, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan. “He was deeply involved in their terrorist operations, he was extremely capable, and he had a lot of blood on his hands,” he said.
The U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani on Friday, Benjamin said, “takes off the playing field one of the most capable generals out there.” And Iran will have to respond, he said, “in the same way that we would not allow the killing of one of our senior leaders to go unanswered.”
Iranian leaders recognize “that an all-out war would not be in their interest, because they simply don’t have the military to contend with us,” Benjamin said. But he expects Iranian militias and terrorist groups will strike American interests, most likely in Iraq, or perhaps against American forces in Syria or Afghanistan.
“I think that their goal is going to be to evade crippling retaliation, but at the same time they want to, I think, draw blood for this attack,” he said.
An attack may not be imminent, Benjamin said. “The Iranians are quite precise in their planning, and probably won’t do anything until they’re quite certain that they can carry out an attack that they want to,” he said. “But again, I don’t think they’re going to leave this unanswered.”
President Donald Trump said Friday that he ordered the strikes that killed Soleimani and several others to prevent future attacks against Americans. And he rejected concerns that his decision to kill Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, would draw the U.S. into a wider conflict in the Middle East.
“We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said. “We did not take action to start a war.”
As Iran pledged “harsh retaliation” for the general’s killing, the Pentagon announced that it was deploying an additional 3,500 U.S. soldiers to the Middle East. Iraqi officials have condemned the U.S. attack on their soil, and the Iraqi prime minister joined thousands who filled the streets of Baghdad on Saturday for a funeral procession.
Misagh Parsa, a professor of sociology at Dartmouth College, is an expert on Iranian politics. He was born in that country, moved to the U.S. as a student nearly 50 years ago, and became an American citizen in 1994.
Parsa said he was “shocked” at news of Soleimani’s death.
The general was a popular figure among many Iranians, Parsa said. “The guy was a charismatic guy and people were very afraid of him, but they saw him as somebody who gets things done,” he said.
The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, once called Soleimani a “living martyr of the revolution,” Parsa said. And now that he is dead, he said, “From their point of view, he really is a martyr.”
Americans everywhere are vulnerable after the general’s death, Parsa said. “Wherever you find Americans, people have to worry about their safety,” he said. “At least in the short term.”
“My worry is that it simply escalates, and there will have to be an air war,” he said.
There are those in Iran who will welcome Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani, Parsa said. But he fears for the dissidents who have been imprisoned by the regime. “I worry that all of those people may be executed as a result of all this,” he said. “They are a very ruthless, highly repressive regime that kills anyone that seems a threat.”
Iranian leaders, Parsa said, will organize huge rallies against America. “The government will try to portray America as criminal, America as an imperialistic aggressor,” he said. And, he said, “I think they will try to attack American targets throughout the world.”
The U.S. strike will pose “a very difficult problem” for those who oppose their government in Iran, Parsa said. “Every time we have an external conflict, everybody lines up behind the regime,” he said.
Most Iranians, Parsa said, do not view Americans as enemies. “The vast majority of Iranians view their own government as the enemy rather than the United States,” he said. “So now I’m concerned, now that the United States has done such a thing, the Iranians will end up supporting the government.”
If they don’t, he said, individuals risk being accused of being “an American agent or spy.”
Both scholars fear that the situation will continue to deteriorate.
In recent months, there were missed opportunities to de-escalate the tension between Iran and the U.S., Benjamin said. But now, he said, “I don’t see anything in the current situation that empowers moderates.
“When a national icon gets killed, Iranians, like Americans, will rally around the flag. There may be many people who see this is heading in an unwise direction, but I don’t see how this creates any openings for moderation or negotiation,” he said.
On the contrary, Benjamin said, “The hardliners are going to say, ‘See, not only have the Americans been duplicitous on the issue of the nuclear negotiations, but they’re seeking to damage our country in very direct ways.’”
Parsa has the same concerns. “Everything is moving in the wrong direction of more confrontation and more violence, and it’s not good,” he said.
In his latest book, “Democracy in Iran: Why It Failed and How It Might Succeed,” Parsa predicted the only way that country will achieve democracy is through revolution. The killing of General Soleimani is a setback to that, at least in the short term, he said. “The regime favors this kind of thing, to promote external conflicts in order to solidify their positions,” he said.
And if it comes to war, he said, that would bring the military to the forefront. “You don’t get democracy out of war,” he said.
“My only hope is that Iranians come to the realization that they can’t live with the current system they have, that the Islamic regime and Islamic fundamentalist rule will not satisfy their desire for political freedom, for ideological freedom, for economic prosperity,” he said.
Parsa hasn’t been back to Iran since 1978, just before the Iranian Revolution that removed the ruling shah and created an Islamic republic. “I can’t go back,” Parsa said. “If I go back, they kill me.”
How can he speak so freely? “Uncle Sam protects me,” he said with a chuckle.
Asked what Americans should know about Iran, Benjamin replied that Iranians are “rational actors.”
“They’re often caricatured as wild-eyed religious fanatics, but they tend to be quite rational and quite careful and are not eager to get into a big war,” he said.
However, he said, “We have really taken a big and dangerous step here,” in killing Soleimani. Previous presidents had considered such a move “and decided that the consequences simply outweighed the value of the action.”
“It is a precipitous action and I think that Congress and the American public really need to hear about the nature of the threat that supposedly precipitated this,” Benjamin said. “Because this is a big deal, and Congress has an important say over issues of war and peace.
“And I for one would like to know that this is not just a distraction from impeachment.”
