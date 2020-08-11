When former Vice President Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris would be his Democratic presidential running mate Tuesday, those who supported Harris in the New Hampshire primary were “in wonderment.”
“I am so excited, so happy,” said Jackie Weatherspoon, co-chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s African American Caucus, a few minutes after Biden’s campaign announced the choice.
“I’m in wonderment. I’m in joy.”
Weatherspoon said Harris was the only one of two dozen primary candidates who met with the African-American Caucus, answering what Weatherspoon said were tough questions from some of New Hampshire’s black politicians, business people and nonprofit leaders at a round table at the Manchester YWCA.
Harris entered the New Hampshire primary with a bang. Her February 2019 rally in Portsmouth drew some 1,900 people, one of the largest events of the primary cycle. But in the fall of 2019, Harris withdrew most of her campaign from New Hampshire, leaving only a skeleton crew as she focused her attention on Iowa.
She did not file her candidacy papers in person in Concord, which New Hampshire Republican Party chairman Steve Stepanek pointed out in a statement Tuesday.
“By choosing Kamala Harris, Joe Biden has made it clear his campaign is only trying to appeal to far-left California Democrats,” Stepanek said in a statement. “With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris there has never been a presidential ticket that has ignored New Hampshire so much.”
After Harris dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination in December, some of her New Hampshire supporters, including Rep. Patricia Cornell, migrated to Biden’s camp. Cornell said she was elated that Biden chose Harris.
“I’m beyond thrilled,” Cornell said Tuesday. “I think it’s going to be such a winning ticket.”
Cornell said she was drawn to Harris after watching her during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Attorney General William Barr. She said Harris’ experience as a prosecutor in California, working with children who have endured trauma, was also impressive.
“She has a long history of doing things that are good for children, for education. I’m really looking forward to it,” Cornell said.
“I turned on the TV as soon as I saw the notification on my phone,” said Ed Doyle, who volunteered on the Harris campaign in 2019. “I feel great about the fact it’s a person of color on the ticket; it’s a great balance to Joe Biden. It makes me even more excited to support the ticket.”
Harris’ experience as a prosecutor raised questions for some activists, including some of those involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire.
Jordan Thompson, director of Black Lives Matter Nashua, worked on the Harris campaign in 2019 and said he supports her. But he acknowledged as activists are trying to re-imagine the role of police in the United States, some have reservations about the selection of a former prosecutor.
Racial justice and police-reform activists have questions about Harris’ record, and about Biden’s, Thompson said.
“I think it’s fair to criticize and expect better from your elected officials,” Thompson said. “There’s still a lot of work for her to do to earn the trust of people in our communities, but it’s something that can be done.”
Harris was among the first lawmakers to march with Black Lives Matter activists in Washington, D.C. in May and June, which Thompson said did not go unnoticed, adding she has been a leader in recent police-reform legislative efforts.
Thompson and Black Lives Matter Manchester’s Ronelle Tshiela both said they were happy to see a black woman on the precipice of being nominated as the vice presidential candidate of a major party.
Tshiela said the local Black Lives Matter groups were trying to remain nonpartisan, but said she was impressed with Harris’ work on criminal justice bills.
Developer and Republican activist Renee Plummer said she thought Harris was a smart pick for the Democrats.
“This woman’s got everything,” Plummer said. “It’s the commonsense pick. It had to be her.”
Plummer said she thought Harris’ background as a district attorney and attorney general made her a “law and order” person who won’t bend over backward to appease the most progressive wing of the Democratic party.
“It’s probably not good for my party, but that’s the way the game is,” Plummer said.
In a statement, the Republican National Committee called Harris a “weak prosecutor.”
“Kamala Harris has solidified Joe Biden’s campaign as the most radical ticket in history,” the committee’s statement read.