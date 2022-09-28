N.H. to get $4 mil. more for low-income heating aid
New Hampshire is set to get $4 million more in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program under a pending bill to keep the federal government running.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/

WASHINGTON — A pending bill to keep the federal government operating would give New Hampshire $4 million of “emergency” grants for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the state’s congressional delegation announced.

The money is part of $1 billion more for LIHEAP that would go to all affected states to spend over the next 10 weeks, said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.