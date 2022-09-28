New Hampshire is set to get $4 million more in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program under a pending bill to keep the federal government running. Here, Dan Phaneuf of City Fuel delivered home-heating oil to a house on Manchester Street in Manchester.
WASHINGTON — A pending bill to keep the federal government operating would give New Hampshire $4 million of “emergency” grants for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the state’s congressional delegation announced.
The money is part of $1 billion more for LIHEAP that would go to all affected states to spend over the next 10 weeks, said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
On an annualized basis, the emergency money for New Hampshire covering these early winter months would be the most the state has ever received.
The total is twice as much as President Joe Biden had recently requested of Congress.
“As we head toward the coldest months of the year, this additional funding for home heating assistance is so important,” Shaheen said. “LIHEAP provides a lifeline for families hit hardest by high prices. No one should have to choose between heating their home and putting food on the table or buying other necessities.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., had been negotiating with senators of both political parties from the hardest-hit states affected by soaring prices of natural gas linked to the war in Ukraine.
“This is one of the largest increases in LIHEAP funding that we have ever secured, and will go a long way to help New Hampshire families,” Hassan said.
The government will run out of money on Friday if Congress fails to approve a stopgap-spending bill.
The U.S. Senate voted, 72-23, to take up this measure. This all but ensures the logjam will be broken and the legislation will get to Biden’s desk by week’s end.
Energy permitting issue had threatened compromise
Senate leaders cleared a key obstacle when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed to pull from the bill energy permitting reform legislation he had wanted.
Some Senate Republicans had vowed to block the bill if it included that provision.
Earlier this week, Gov. Chris Sununu joined with all New England governors on a letter urging congressional leaders to include “at least” the $500 million for LIHEAP that Biden had endorsed.
“Keeping warm and safe is particularly challenging for low-income households in New England, which has some of the country’s oldest homes and a particularly cold winter climate,” the governors wrote.
“More than any other region of the country, New England households are dependent upon expensive delivered fuels.”
Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“This additional funding will help New Hampshire families, but more work remains. I have urged the Biden administration to release supply from the home heating oil reserve as soon as possible,” Kuster said.
Rep. Chris Pappas, also D-N.H., said he has been pressing the Biden administration to take other steps.
“I continue to call on the administration to take further action to lower energy costs, restrict exports, and increase domestic supply,” Pappas said.
Once approved, this will provide in total $5 billion for LIHEAP, an amount that could go up if Congress approves follow-up spending bills in early 2023.
Last year, Congress approved $5.4 billion for the program that gave New Hampshire a record $35.2 million.
The 2021 increase allowed Sununu to increase benefits by up to 60% for eligible families.
Last week, Sununu signed legislation (HB 2023) to spend $42 million in state budget surplus to expand eligibility for moderate-income families to receive up to $650 in help to pay their bills for electricity and winter fuel.