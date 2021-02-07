Leaders in New Hampshire’s refugee communities have welcomed the news that President Joe Biden wants to raise refugee admissions to 125,000 in the coming year.
In a speech at the State Department last week, Biden pledged to restore the United States' historic role as a country that welcomes refugees from around the world after four years of cuts to admissions under former President Donald Trump.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees estimates there are 1.4 million refugees worldwide in urgent need of resettlement.
Tilak Niroula, a Manchester man came to New Hampshire as a refugee, thinks about those 1.4 million people who living in conditions he and his family endured for 20 years in a refugee camp.
Niroula’s family was forced to leave Bhutan when he was 2 years old, and he grew up in a refugee camp in Nepal.
“No running water, no internet, no electricity,” Niroula said. No leaving the camp for work or school. No hope of a better life, except resettlement in another country.
Niroula’s family was resettled in New Hampshire in 2013, when nearly 70,000 refugees were admitted to the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Trump took office and cut the number of refugees admitted to the United States, letting in just 15,000 in the current fiscal year.
Allowing more people into the United States, and getting people out of refugee camps, can only be a good thing, Niroula said.
“I'm so hopeful President Biden's move will save many lives,” Niroula said.
“As a refugee myself, I know how much people are suffering now in refugee camps because they cannot go back to their countries,” said Clement Kigugu, director of Overcomers Refugee Services in Concord and a case manager with Building Community in New Hampshire. He arrived in New Hampshire as a refugee from Rwanda in 2006.
Refugees and immigrants benefit by coming to the United States, and Kigugu said the country benefits from their presence.
“Sometimes people think refugees come here just to get assistance and welfare, but that’s not the case,” Kigugu said.
Kigugu said more than 80% of the refugees he works with have “essential” jobs in health care and grocery stores. He knows of three refugees who opened shops in 2020, and more who are starting home health care businesses and other enterprises.
"They pay taxes. They shop at stores. They contribute to build this country like everybody else,” Kigugu said. "They came here to seek safety and work.”
Kigugu said he thought of the people who came to the United States as refugees, and have had to wait years for their families to join them because the number of refugees admitted to the country has been so low for four years.
Families will not be reunited instantly, Kigugu said. Refugees will have to re-start the process of applying to come to the United States, gathering documents and waiting for health screenings. But now, he said, families might feel more hope of seeing their loved ones again.